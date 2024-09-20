National Grid’s (NG) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.86) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,238.75 ($16.36).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.51) on Monday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($15.13). The company has a market cap of £50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 985.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 995.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg purchased 18,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £178,746.75 ($236,125.17). In related news, insider John Pettigrew purchased 271 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,354.39). Also, insider Andrew Agg acquired 18,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($236,125.17). Insiders purchased 19,232 shares of company stock worth $18,173,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

