Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $505,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,346.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $580,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.