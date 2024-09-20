New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,182,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,427,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,896,000 after acquiring an additional 633,170 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,445,000 after acquiring an additional 395,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,163,000 after purchasing an additional 619,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

