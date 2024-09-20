New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,182,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,427,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,896,000 after acquiring an additional 633,170 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,026,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,797,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,445,000 after acquiring an additional 395,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,163,000 after purchasing an additional 619,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.