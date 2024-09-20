New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 399.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,051,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

