Nicolas Finazzo Acquires 20,000 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AerSale alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Nicolas Finazzo acquired 3,600 shares of AerSale stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $17,496.00.

AerSale Trading Up 7.9 %

ASLE stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $289.96 million, a P/E ratio of -547.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. AerSale’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AerSale

Institutional Trading of AerSale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 828,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AerSale by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 377,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in AerSale by 27.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 488,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.