Nicole Damato Sells 4,372 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
InnovAge Stock Performance
Shares of INNV opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.39. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
