Nicole Damato Sells 4,372 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of INNV opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.39. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

About InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InnovAge by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.