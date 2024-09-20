Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

