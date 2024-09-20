Owens Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,999. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.