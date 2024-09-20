Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 6.8 %

OXBR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.