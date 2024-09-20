Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 6.8 %
OXBR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.