PayPal’s (PYPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after buying an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PayPal by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

