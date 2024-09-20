Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Up 2.7 %

PEN stock opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.77. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $159,614.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,026.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Penumbra by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 439.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.