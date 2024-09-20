Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Mizuho

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Permian Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 105,565 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

