Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $29.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $1,129,122. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,941,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

