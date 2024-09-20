Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,995,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.97. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

