Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,995,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.97. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.84.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
