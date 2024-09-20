Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,833,000 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

BCAX stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

