RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.40.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.81. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394 in the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $674,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at $13,681,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

