Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Head to Head Survey

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Repay has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 5 0 2.56 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -29.01% 8.34% 4.61% Exela Technologies -4.86% N/A -8.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Exela Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $296.63 million 2.84 -$110.49 million ($0.98) -8.79 Exela Technologies $1.02 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($9.18) -0.22

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repay beats Exela Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

