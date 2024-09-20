Reviewing Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) & GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP)

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of GT Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GT Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GT Biopharma and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Profitability

Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.11%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than GT Biopharma.

This table compares GT Biopharma and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -171.45% -98.14% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -37.84% -34.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and Larimar Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$7.60 million N/A N/A Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.95 million ($0.97) -7.36

Risk & Volatility

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats GT Biopharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 (GTB-3550) TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

