Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

