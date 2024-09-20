Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $44.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,044,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,410,923. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,304,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.