Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

ROP stock opened at $560.86 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.22.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

