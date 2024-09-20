Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$13.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$600.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Obsidian Energy

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie bought 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,890.00. Also, Director Michael Faust purchased 40,200 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$249,654.06. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

