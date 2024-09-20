Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$13.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Obsidian Energy Stock Performance
Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$600.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.14.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Obsidian Energy
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
