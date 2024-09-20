Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.31.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $171.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

