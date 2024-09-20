Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

