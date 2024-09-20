Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.89 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sangoma Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.