Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,886 shares in the company, valued at $40,521,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

Samsara Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $47.59 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 18.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Samsara by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Samsara by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Samsara by 12.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

