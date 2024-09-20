Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

SNDR stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

