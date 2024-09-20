Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Drops By 5.1%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

BWB stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $405.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

