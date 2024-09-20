Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Declines By 6.6%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,402,600 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 6,856,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,201.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.