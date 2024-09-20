Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Declines By 6.6%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,402,600 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 6,856,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,201.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
About Grupo Bimbo
