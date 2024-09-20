Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 113.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,073,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $53,676,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,304,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

