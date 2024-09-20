Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

SVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVCO

Silvaco Group Price Performance

SVCO opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.