Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 353,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

