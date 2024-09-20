Smurfit Westrock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SW)

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,083 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21,969% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.68%.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.