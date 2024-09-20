Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,569,906. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,629,000 after buying an additional 12,533,653 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,644,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.