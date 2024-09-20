Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Sodexo Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.
Sodexo Company Profile
