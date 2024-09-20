Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Sodexo Trading Up 0.2 %
SDXAY stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.
About Sodexo
