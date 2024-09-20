Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Sodexo Trading Up 0.2 %

SDXAY stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

