Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.43), with a volume of 320753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.39).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £127.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,540.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.94.

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

