Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $51.31 Average PT from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $404,320.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $404,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 9,779.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 327,907 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

