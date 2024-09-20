Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.000 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SCS opened at $13.31 on Friday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

