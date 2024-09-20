Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,719 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of APLD opened at $5.56 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $762.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 4.51.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120,195 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

