StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $321.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

