StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ESGR opened at $321.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
