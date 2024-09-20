StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.53. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

