StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

