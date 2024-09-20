StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB stock opened at $3,181.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,955.33 and a twelve month high of $3,848.65.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Seaboard by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter worth $3,834,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.