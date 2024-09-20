StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Seaboard Price Performance
SEB stock opened at $3,181.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,955.33 and a twelve month high of $3,848.65.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Seaboard by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter worth $3,834,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seaboard
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.