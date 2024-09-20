StockNews.com Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 138.41% and a negative net margin of 214.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.