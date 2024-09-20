Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

