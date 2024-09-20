Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.75 and a beta of -0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

