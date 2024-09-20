Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.58.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

