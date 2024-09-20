T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.25.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $199.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,875 shares of company stock valued at $130,909,198. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

