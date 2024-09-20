TD Cowen Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $160.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Shares of WSM opened at $150.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,462,000 after purchasing an additional 214,669 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

